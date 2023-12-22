PFG Advisors Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

