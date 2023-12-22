Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.