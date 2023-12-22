Piper Sandler Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $2.30 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

PLUG stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 29.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3,546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

