Piper Sandler Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Barclays cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.39.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

SEDG opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

