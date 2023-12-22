Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

PZA stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.33. 6,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,373. The firm has a market cap of C$352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$163.21 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.993763 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

