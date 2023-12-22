Plymouth Industrial REIT’s (PLYM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

