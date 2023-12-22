Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 184,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 314,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

POAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

