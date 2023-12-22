Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

