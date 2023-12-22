Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,331 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

