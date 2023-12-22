Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

