Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 2.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000.

SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

