Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

ALL opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.