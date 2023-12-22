Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

