Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

