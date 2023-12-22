Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.