PSI Advisors LLC Buys 784 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $86.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $306.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

