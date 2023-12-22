PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

