PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.89. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

