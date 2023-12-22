PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 121.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $252.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

