PSI Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,386. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

