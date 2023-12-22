PSI Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 66,767 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

