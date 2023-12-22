PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.