QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

