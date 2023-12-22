Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $206.35.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
