Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

