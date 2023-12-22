QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) vs. Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Review

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paysafe and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 3 3 1 0 1.71 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Paysafe presently has a consensus target price of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 75.37%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

This table compares Paysafe and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.49 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -17.32 QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.14 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43% QuoteMedia 2.45% -42.85% 6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paysafe beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

