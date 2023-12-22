Raymond James Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $677.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 256.3% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 1,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.