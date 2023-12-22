Raymond James Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $65.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of CUBI opened at $56.68 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

