RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $278.43, with a volume of 33685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.89.

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.96.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $40,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

