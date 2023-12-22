Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

