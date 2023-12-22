Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.90 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

