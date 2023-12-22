Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,078 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,078 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after buying an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.