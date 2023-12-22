Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.