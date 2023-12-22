Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,559. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.