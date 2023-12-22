Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,826 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBTP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 348,768 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,655.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,065.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

