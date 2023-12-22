Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

