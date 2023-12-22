Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

