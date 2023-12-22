Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

