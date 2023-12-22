Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 76,700 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 31.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

