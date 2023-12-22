Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 102,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

CHPT stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

