Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

