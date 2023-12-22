Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Knife River accounts for 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Up 1.0 %

KNF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Knife River Profile

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

