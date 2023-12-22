Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Knife River accounts for 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Trading Up 1.0 %
KNF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.