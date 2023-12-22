Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 969,437 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.