Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

