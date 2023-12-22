Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.