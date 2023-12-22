Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

