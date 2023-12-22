Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

