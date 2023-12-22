Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.8 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

