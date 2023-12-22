Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Interface makes up approximately 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interface by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.