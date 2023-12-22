Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

